Prairieville trailer park will be dismantled Wednesday, residents say they have nowhere to go

Tuesday, May 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

PRAIRIEVILLE - In the eyes of Ascension Parish, the mobile home community on Pookey Lane is a hotbed for criminal activity. For residents, it's the only place they can call home.

Unsafe living conditions, drugs and prostitution were cited as reasoning for the parish to step in and terminate the status of the property, which was originally grandfathered in according to councilwoman Teri Casso. 

                             

Wednesday morning, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be on the property along with contract haulers while buildings and the people who reside in them are removed. 

Many residents say they have nowhere to go on such short notice. They told WBRZ on Tuesday that most trailer parks in Ascension Parish are already full, or don't take the type of campers they have. 

Councilwoman Casso says the residents have been given resources to assist them with finding another place to stay, along with addiction counseling. 

