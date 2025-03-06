Prairieville man pleads guilty to raping 16-year-old girl; sentenced to 29 years in prison

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man who confessed to raping a teenager in July 2020 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison.

Jose Martinez, 43, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Martinez told the victim to have sex with him, WBRZ previously reported.

Martinez pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated crimes against nature. After his sentence, he must register as a sex offender. He was also granted credit for time served.

Martinez's wife Donna also confessed to arranging for her husband to assault the minor and was arrested. Her court case is still pending.