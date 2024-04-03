Prairieville man arrested on five counts of possession of child porn

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville man was arrested for possession of child pornography at the end of a months-long investigation by State Police.

Troopers said an investigation into 38-year-old Andrew G. Landry of Prairieville was started in Dec. 2023. On April 1, a search warrant was executed and Landry was arrested on five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

State Police said the case is still active and is ongoing.