64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville man arrested on five counts of possession of child porn

1 hour 22 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 03 2024 Apr 3, 2024 April 03, 2024 7:30 PM April 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville man was arrested for possession of child pornography at the end of a months-long investigation by State Police. 

Troopers said an investigation into 38-year-old Andrew G. Landry of Prairieville was started in Dec. 2023. On April 1, a search warrant was executed and Landry was arrested on five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. 

Trending News

State Police said the case is still active and is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days