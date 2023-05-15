Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man arrested for allegedly setting mobile home on fire with residents inside
PRAIRIEVILLE - The State Fire Marshal arrested a man for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire with as many as six people inside.
According to the SFM, the Prairieville Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. on May 5. Firefighters found there had been six people inside the mobile home at the time, but everyone was able to escape without injury.
Investigators found the fire started in a bedroom and was intentionally set. They also found that two of the home's occupants, 37-year-old Jeremy Scherer and 43-year-old Jason Finley, had been arguing several hours prior to the arson. The two men reportedly were involved in a physical fight and threatened each other with weapons, which led to investigators receiving warrants for both men's arrests.
Finley was arrested May 5 for aggravated assault. Scherer was arrested May 12 for aggravated assault and aggravated arson.
