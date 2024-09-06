Prairieville High releases hype video before first-ever game

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Baton Rouge area's newest high school football team takes the field tonight.

The Prairieville Hurricanes will take on Thrive Academy for its first official game. The home contest is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Ahead of the contest, the Ascension Parish School District posted a hype video calling attention to the debut. Watch it here: https://x.com/i/status/1832109283162423322