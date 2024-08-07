97°
Prairieville High receives grant for upgraded ventilation system in welding, pipefitting labs

Wednesday, August 07 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

PRAIRIEVILLE — The newly opened Prairieville High School is set to receive more than $100,000 in grant money to outfit the school's welding and pipefitting labs with an exhaust ventilation system, the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation announced Wednesday. 

The grant of $110,400 will help Prairieville High School to supplement existing workforce training programs by offering fundamentals classes in the two crafts at the school's campus, giving students a solid foundation before entering the workforce.

"Welding and pipefitting are two of the hottest in-demand skilled craft careers today," foundation manager Connie Fabre said.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, the expected demand for welders and pipefitters will peak at 60,785 by 2029. Currently, there are approximately 2,500 skilled pipefitters and welders in the region.

The pipefitting and welding electives are one of multiple workforce training classes at Prairieville High School including a class to train students in emergency dispatch services.

