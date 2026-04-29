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Prairieville couple arrested for cruelty to juvenile after allegedly dragging teen's face through urine
PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville couple was arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges after allegedly dragging a teen's face through dog urine.
Ascension Parish deputies said they received a report from the Department of Children and Family Services on Monday, saying that a 14-year-old boy was forced face down into dog urine and then dragged through it.
Deputies added that video from the house appears to show 44-year-old Gina Sagona forcing the teen down and striking him multiple times. Her husband, 45-year-old Mark Sagona, was also present during the incident.
Gina Sagona was arrested on Monday on one count of cruelty to a juvenile, while Mark Sagona was arrested on one count of principal to cruelty to a juvenile.
Mark Sagona's bond was set at $40,000, while his wife's was set at $50,000.
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