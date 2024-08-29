Latest Weather Blog
Power restored to A/C at Ponchatoula High after second day students didn't attend; classes resume Friday
PONCHATOULA — Students at Ponchatoula High School were dismissed from school early on Thursday because of a schoolwide air conditioning outage.
The air conditioning has since been restored and students will return Friday.
Students who can drive were dismissed first, the school said in a Facebook post. Buses then returned to campus at 9:30 a.m. and students boarded and returned home. Parents may also use the carpool line to pick up students throughout the morning, the school added.Administrators will wait in the office with any students who do not have a ride home until the parent can arrive at the school.
"This does not impact any other school in Ponchatoula. All other students will attend school today," the school added.
This is the second day in a row that students at Ponchatoula High did not have school, with students sent home and extracurriculars canceled Wednesday after "a vague threat was called in."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish school football teams eat breakfast together ahead of jamboree games
-
2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
-
Varsity Sports to host Run/Walk cancer fundraiser today to raise money for...
-
LSU won't change football pregame to accommodate Landry request that players stand...
-
2une In Previews: Showdown On The Bluff