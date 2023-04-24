Latest Weather Blog
'Power Rangers' actor arrested in 2015 stabbing death
LANCASTER, Calif. - A former "Power Rangers" actor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death with a sword at their Southern California home.
Thirty-six-year-old Ricardo Medina was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder. He's jailed on $1 million bail.
Medina allegedly stabbed Joshua Sutter several times in the abdomen on Jan. 31 of last year at their house in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.
City News Service says the two were arguing over Medina's girlfriend.
Authorities say after the attack, Medina called 911 and waited for police to arrive.
Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on "Power Rangers Wild Force" in 2002. He was the voice of Deker on "Power Rangers Samurai" in 2011 and 2012.
Gar Lester, Medina's longtime agent, described him to the Los Angeles Times as a "trusted friend" who had never exhibited a violent streak.
