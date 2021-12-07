55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power Outage: Problem at substation leaves parts of Bluebonnet in the dark

2 hours 9 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, December 07 2021 Dec 7, 2021 December 07, 2021 8:36 AM December 07, 2021 in News
Source: Total Traffic
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, a power outage has impacted the Bluebonnet-Siegen area.

As a result of the outage, several traffic lights have been knocked out and traffic on Airline Highway is backed up in both directions.

The following traffic lights are not working:

-Bluebonnet Boulevard at Jefferson Highway
-Airline Highway at Bluebonnet

According to Entergy's outage map, just over 1,4000 people are in the 70809 zip code have been affected by the outage.

Trending News

WBRZ spoke with Entergy and a representative said the outage has been traced back to a problem at a substation.

Entergy confirmed that crews are currently on-site at the substation, working to reroute power back to customers through field switching.

More information is expected as Entergy continues to address the issue.

Check back here for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days