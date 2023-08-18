86°
Power outage in Ascension Parish affecting over 2,000 Entergy customers
ASCENSION PARISH - According to Entergy, at least 2,000 customers in Ascension Parish are currently experiencing a power outage.
According to Entergy, an underground cable failed, which caused the outage. It is unknown when the outage will be fixed.
This is a developing story.
