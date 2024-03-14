Power company makes changes in neighborhood with frequent outages after call from 2 On Your Side

PRAIRIEVILLE - A fleet of Entergy trucks were busy at work Wednesday morning making improvements to a neighborhood that often loses power.

Residents living in Tall Timber contacted 2 On Your Side in February for help. Soon after, Entergy committed to inspecting the lines in the neighborhood to see if anything could be done to make changes.

Wednesday morning, at least a dozen trucks arrived on Rustling Oak Drive and Beech Street to swap out some old equipment at the top of each pole. Entergy says it will improve service reliability and help protect the system from lighting.

Margaret Aubin says the response is one of the greatest things she's ever seen.

"I looked out and it was like Christmas, there was a truck at every pole," said Aubin.

Last year, neighbors say their power went out nearly 20 times. Sometimes the lights went out twice in one day, when the sky was blue.

"It would be a beautiful day like today and the power would just - poof - go down," said Aubin.

It happened so frequently that people learned to be prepared for anything. Aubin says she almost purchased a generator to power up her fridge but now hopes she won't have to.

While crews worked, power was turned off for about three hours. It came back on around 11 a.m.