Power companies, National Guard prepare for Hurricane Laura's arrival

BATON ROUGE - Hurricane Laura's approach is being closely monitored by relief workers as the gulf south prepares for impact.

Entergy Corporation, for example, has assembled a storm response team consisting of nearly 7,400 workers. The National Guard, likewise, is hard at work with preparations. Amid their COVID response efforts, they're also focusing on ensuring that supplies are ready for those in need following Laura's landfall. Facilities in central Louisiana and Roseland are being used to house 35 FEMA tractor trailers that are filled top to bottom with supplies.

A National Guard spokesperson said they've already secured 471,000 MRE's and about 1.2 million bottles of water for distribution.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to bring with it heavy rain, strong winds, power outages, and coastal flooding.

On its website, Entergy says it has strategically moved equipment and crews from the path of the storm to allow them to quickly begin restoration work as soon as the storm passes. Additionally, crews have added flood protections for equipment in other areas that could see high water. High-water vehicles, drones, helicopters and airboats have also been secured to assist in restoration efforts.

