77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Potential Tropical Cyclone One designated in Bay of Campeche

4 hours 23 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 June 17, 2024 3:59 PM June 17, 2024 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

A low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This designation is used by the National Hurricane Center when a system has not officially become a depression or storm but is expected to with imminent impact to land. A broad area of low pressure was producing maximum sustained winds of 40mph and was moving northwest at 7mph as of 4pm Monday.

The disturbance is expected to move west-northwest around 10mph through Wednesday. Slow strengthening is expected with a tropical depression or storm forming by midweek. This is the first system in what appears to be a very active Atlantic hurricane season. You can find that latest from the Storm Station anytime HERE.

No direct impacts are anticipated for the Capital Area. However, increased tropical moisture surrounding this system will aid in additional development of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. Gusty winds up to 35mph are possible, especially near the coast.

Trending News

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days