Potential Tropical Cyclone One designated in Bay of Campeche

A low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This designation is used by the National Hurricane Center when a system has not officially become a depression or storm but is expected to with imminent impact to land. A broad area of low pressure was producing maximum sustained winds of 40mph and was moving northwest at 7mph as of 4pm Monday.

The disturbance is expected to move west-northwest around 10mph through Wednesday. Slow strengthening is expected with a tropical depression or storm forming by midweek. This is the first system in what appears to be a very active Atlantic hurricane season. You can find that latest from the Storm Station anytime HERE.

No direct impacts are anticipated for the Capital Area. However, increased tropical moisture surrounding this system will aid in additional development of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. Gusty winds up to 35mph are possible, especially near the coast.

