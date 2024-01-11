66°
Potential new changes coming for Livingston Parish council

Thursday, January 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Changes could soon happen to the Livingston Parish charter.

Thursday night, the Livingston Parish council voted for a change to the parish charter, allowing council members and other parish staff to use an attorney other than the district attorney. 

Newly elected parish president Randy Delatte pushed for the change as a means to save tax payers money. 

Delatte says it's clear that state law requires the District Attorney's office be sufficiently funded. As the parish is facing a deficit, the D.A.'s office is in a surplus. 

"We currently fund him at $1.4 million. His office by his last paperwork was at $2.5 million. That shows him with a $600 surplus. He's running on a surplus. I'm running on a deficit," Delatte said. 

Others noted that the district attorney may not always be suited to handle the particular lawsuit the council faces. 

Delatte says with the proposal, the parish could put out bids and decide which attorney was most affordable. 

Others objected to the proposal, including representation from the District Attorney's office. 

"I'm telling you, if you have to go through the process of hiring a lawyer every time a new item comes up - I've got a feeling you're going to be spending more money," one person said.

Before the charter is officially voted on by the public and changed, Delatte will have to present the council an official write up.

