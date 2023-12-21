51°
Pot left unattended causes fire that displaced one person late Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - One person was displaced after a pot left unattended on a stove led to a fire that damaged a home off Choctaw Drive.
The fire happened Wednesday night shortly before midnight. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on Kincaid Avenue to find flames coming from the front half of the home. The home's one resident was safely outside.
The resident told firefighters that the cause of the fire was likely a pot left on the stove.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading from the front half of the building, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.
