Pot left on stove sparked overnight apartment fire on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A pot left on a hot stove caused a fire at an apartment building while its tenants were seemingly asleep.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Once inside the apartment, they found it filled with heavy smoke coming from the kitchen.

The fire was contained in about 15 minutes.

No one was hurt.