Possible fatal shooting on Plank Rd. and Brady St. Thursday evening

Thursday, June 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police and the coroner's office are on the scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of Plank Road and Brady Street.

Authorities are unable to confirm any further details. This is an ongoing investigation.

