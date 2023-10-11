63°
Portion of Plank Road briefly shut down after pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck while on Plank Road Wednesday morning.
Emergency officials said the crash happened on Plank Road southbound between Robique and Martin Roads. Law enforcement briefly shut down that stretch of Plank and diverted traffic.
The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition, but the extent of their injuries was not specified.
