63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Portion of Plank Road briefly shut down after pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in serious condition

3 hours 56 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2023 Oct 11, 2023 October 11, 2023 7:05 AM October 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck while on Plank Road Wednesday morning. 

Emergency officials said the crash happened on Plank Road southbound between Robique and Martin Roads. Law enforcement briefly shut down that stretch of Plank and diverted traffic. 

Trending News

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition, but the extent of their injuries was not specified. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days