Portion of Government Street shut down following accident
BATON ROUGE - Police have closed a portion of Government Street after a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign, resulting in a crash.
Sources tell WBRZ a silver sedan reportedly ran a stop sign on Government Street near Mouton Street and was hit by a box truck. Officials have closed the roadway in both directions to assist. Drivers should plan to take an alternate route this afternoon.
There's no word on injuries.
Government Street is shut down in both directions at Mouton Street after this car reportedly ran a stop sign & was hit by a box truck. Take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/cJHZCShZNr— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) May 2, 2019