Port Allen woman walking on US 190 hit and killed early Saturday
PORT ALLEN - A woman walking on the left lane of a highway was hit by a car and killed early Saturday.
According to State Police, 32-year-old Kendra Richard was walking in the left lane of US 190 near Rougon Road when she was hit by a car.
Troopers said Richard was wearing dark colored clothes when the crash happened. Richard died at the scene.
This is a developing story.
