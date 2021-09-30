78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Port Allen police officer arrested overnight on domestic violence charges

Thursday, September 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A police officer was booked on domestic abuse and weapons charges overnight.

Officer Ronald Monroe, Jr., 25 was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment while armed, and domestic abuse.

Monroe, an officer with the Port Allen Police Department, was arrested by Addis police Wednesday night. He's also a former deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

No other details about his arrest were immediately available.

WBRZ has reached out to the Port Allen Police Department about his work status. 

