Port Allen man held on $300,000 bond after drug arrest

PORT ALLEN - Deputies arrested a man for three counts of alleged meth distribution and booked him for a $300,000 bond.

In June, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigated 48-year-old Ira Jackson for his alleged drug dealing. Deputies purchased drugs three times from him that month.

Jackson was arrested on July 16. He was booked for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. As of Friday, he is still in custody in the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.