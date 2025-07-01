Port Allen man arrested for stealing 135 sacks of crawfish

PORT ALLEN — Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry agents arrested a Port Allen man for stealing over 100 sacks of crawfish in May of 2024.

Ricky G. Hasbert, 45, was arrested on June 30 for the alleged crawfish theft. LDAF said he is accused of not paying for 135 sacks of crawfish, estimated to be worth over $8,800, that he received from a Pointe Coupee Parish source in May last year.

Hasbert was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged with theft of livestock.