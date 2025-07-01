94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen man arrested for stealing 135 sacks of crawfish

2 hours 3 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 2:13 PM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

PORT ALLEN —  Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry agents arrested a Port Allen man for stealing over 100 sacks of crawfish in May of 2024. 

Ricky G. Hasbert, 45, was arrested on June 30 for the alleged crawfish theft. LDAF said he is accused of not paying for 135 sacks of crawfish, estimated to be worth over $8,800, that he received from a Pointe Coupee Parish source in May last year.

Trending News

Hasbert was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged with theft of livestock. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days