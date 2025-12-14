Port Allen man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that a Port Allen man was arrested following an investigation by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives opened an investigation following a tip they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Daryl Nelson Jr., 18, of Port Allen, allegedly possessed pornography involving juveniles.

Nelson was arrested on multiple charges, including pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old.

"Crimes against children will always be a top priority," said West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Jeff Bergeron. "Through proactive investigations and strong partnerships, we will continue to pursue those who exploit and harm our most vulnerable victims."