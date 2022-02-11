71°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen man, already jailed for different crime, now charged in 2020 killing at BR tire shop
BATON ROUGE - A man already in jail for a separate crime was booked on new charges Friday after police tied him to a 2020 murder investigation.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Darrell Beasley Jr., 30, of Port Allen now faces a charge of second-degree for the deadly shooting at Jaguar Tire Shop on Scenic Highway. Police said the victim, 28-year-old John Mitchell, was found dead there from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 6, 2020.
Trending News
Beasley was already jailed on separate charges in East Baton Rouge when police identified him as a suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
-
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
Southern's Jailyn Rogers living up to her name strike after strike