Port Allen begins its holiday celebration with Christmas tree lighting

Wednesday, December 03 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The city of Port Allen started their countdown to Christmas with a tree lighting on Wednesday night.

Those with the city say people look forward to the event each year. Dozens gathered at the city's train depot to see lights and decorations.

Port Allen's mayor, Terecita Pattan, said the event helps people get into the holiday spirit.

