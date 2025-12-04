49°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen begins its holiday celebration with Christmas tree lighting
PORT ALLEN - The city of Port Allen started their countdown to Christmas with a tree lighting on Wednesday night.
Those with the city say people look forward to the event each year. Dozens gathered at the city's train depot to see lights and decorations.
Port Allen's mayor, Terecita Pattan, said the event helps people get into the holiday spirit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Louisiana has highest rate of flu-like respiratory illnesses in America, CDC reports
-
Autonomous ship manufacturer invests $300 million in Franklin shipyard; estimated to create...
-
Hammond PD: Man arrested for human trafficking in Hammond, had warrants in...
-
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow...
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...