Popular vacation spot for Louisianans shuts down beach after two shark attacks injure woman, teen
DESTIN, Fla. — Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast were closed to the public Friday following two shark attacks within two hours that left a woman and a teenager injured, Walton County deputies said.
The attacks happened between Destin and Panama City Beach, popular destinations for Louisianans' summer vacations
One attack occurred around 1:15 p.m. A woman was brought to a hospital by the South Walton Fire District. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that double red flags — signifying extreme danger — were flown after the shark attack.
WOMAN INJURED IN REPORTED SHARK INCIDENT IN WATERSOUND; DOUBLE RED FLAGS NOW FLYING ON WALTON COUNTY BEACHES IN SURROUNDING AREA— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024
Just after 1:15 pm @WCSOFL and @swfdinfo responded to a report of a woman being injured by a shark in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith… pic.twitter.com/atAkWyf875
Around 3:25 p.m., a teenager was injured after a second attack, officials said.
The beaches were evacuated and closed pending an investigation.
WCSO AND SWFD RESPONDING TO SECOND SHARK INCIDENT IN INLET BEACH; WATER IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC IN WALTON COUNTY@WCSOFL and @swfdinfo are responding to the area of Shoreline Drive following multiple reports of a teenager injured by a shark.— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024
The water is now closed to the… pic.twitter.com/1nKJNHw6OU
