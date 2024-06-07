95°
Popular vacation spot for Louisianans shuts down beach after two shark attacks injure woman, teen

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DESTIN, Fla. — Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast were closed to the public Friday following two shark attacks within two hours that left a woman and a teenager injured, Walton County deputies said.

The attacks happened between Destin and Panama City Beach, popular destinations for Louisianans' summer vacations

One attack occurred around 1:15 p.m. A woman was brought to a hospital by the South Walton Fire District. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that double red flags — signifying extreme danger — were flown after the shark attack.

Around 3:25 p.m., a teenager was injured after a second attack, officials said.

The beaches were evacuated and closed pending an investigation.

