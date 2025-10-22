79°
Popular coffee shop chain Dutch Bros opens near LSU campus

Wednesday, October 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — A national coffee shop chain just opened a brand new location in Baton Rouge near LSU campus.

The new Dutch Bros started serving drinks at 625 Frogmore Drive, off of Lee Drive near Burbank Drive on Wednesday. Its menu features coffees, smoothies, teas, lemonades and other specialty drinks.

Dutch Bros started in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992 and now has more than 1,000 locations in 19 states. 

The coffee shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

