Pope OKs blessing same-sex couples; Baton Rouge bishop weighs in on reach of Christ's love

The Vatican announced Monday that Pope Francis now formally approves blessings for same-sex couples, though the shift in policy that is aimed at making the church more inclusive also maintains its strict ban on gay marriage.

The Rev. Michael Duca, the bishop of Baton Rouge, was visiting WBRZ shortly after the announcement Monday and said the church had an obligation to reach out to all.

"Christ came for everyone, and so I think it's important that we say that," Duca said in an interview with John Pastorek. "Christ loved ... it extends to all people that we meet."

"I tell people, when I go down on death row at Angola, ... every one of them wants a blessing. God can always reach out and touch people," the bishop said. "We become the conduit to bring them Christ's love, then his love will take over after that."

While the Vatican's announcement was heralded by some as a step toward breaking down discrimination in the Catholic Church, some LGBTQ+ advocates warned it underscored the church’s idea that gay couples remain inferior to heterosexual partnerships.