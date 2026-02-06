72°
Ponchatoula woman arrested for allegedly stealing $168,000 in Medicaid benefits

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula woman was arrested for stealing more than $168,000 in Medicaid benefits, the attorney general's office said. 

According to the AG's office, Tanya Johnson lied about her marital status and household income between 2022 and 2026 to receive fraudulent Medicaid benefits.

Johnson was arrested by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents on Jan. 29 on charges of government benefits fraud and filing false public records. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

