Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ponchatoula teenager arrested for shooting and killing mother, dog while they slept

49 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, September 26 2023 Sep 26, 2023 September 26, 2023 11:47 AM September 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - A teenager called 911 early Tuesday morning and said he wished to turn himself in after he reported he had shot and killed his mother.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Johnathan Kliebert, 19, Tuesday morning at around 1:45 a.m.. The man said he woke up in an "angry state" and grabbed a shotgun that he used to shoot and kill his mother, Ashley Kliebert, 46, and their dog while they were asleep. 

Kliebert was arrested and booked in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for first-degree murder, armed robbery, cruelty to animals, and aggravated crimes against nature. 

