Ponchatoula teenager arrested for shooting and killing mother, dog while they slept
PONCHATOULA - A teenager called 911 early Tuesday morning and said he wished to turn himself in after he reported he had shot and killed his mother.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Johnathan Kliebert, 19, Tuesday morning at around 1:45 a.m.. The man said he woke up in an "angry state" and grabbed a shotgun that he used to shoot and kill his mother, Ashley Kliebert, 46, and their dog while they were asleep.
Kliebert was arrested and booked in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for first-degree murder, armed robbery, cruelty to animals, and aggravated crimes against nature.
