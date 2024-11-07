Ponchatoula Police searching for man connected to convenience store theft

84°
Thursday, November 07 2024
PONCHATOULA — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Ponchatoula convenience store.

The man suspected of stealing from the store was seen on security footage from Oct. 30 and police are searching for him for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lee at (985) 386-6548.

