Ponchatoula police report biggest drug bust in department's history

The Ponchatoula Police Department conducted their "most significant drug arrest" in the department's history Thursday, as they discovered about $150,000 worth of drugs during a search warrant.

According to Chief Bry Layrisson, the police recovered recovered about six pounds of suspected marijuana, 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two pounds of suspected “Fentanyl pills,” 12 ounces of suspected heroin, 13 grams of suspected fentanyl, 12 ounces of suspected cocaine, 1 ounce of suspected crack cocaine, other suspected drugs, a multi-caliber high power semi-automatic rifle, and $95,069 cash.

The police charged John Eric Tickles Jr. with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics, eight counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 2 narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

The Ponchatoula Police Department also received help from the Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Homeland Security Task Force.