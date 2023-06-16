Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula police report biggest drug bust in department's history
The Ponchatoula Police Department conducted their "most significant drug arrest" in the department's history Thursday, as they discovered about $150,000 worth of drugs during a search warrant.
According to Chief Bry Layrisson, the police recovered recovered about six pounds of suspected marijuana, 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two pounds of suspected “Fentanyl pills,” 12 ounces of suspected heroin, 13 grams of suspected fentanyl, 12 ounces of suspected cocaine, 1 ounce of suspected crack cocaine, other suspected drugs, a multi-caliber high power semi-automatic rifle, and $95,069 cash.
The police charged John Eric Tickles Jr. with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics, eight counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 2 narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.
The Ponchatoula Police Department also received help from the Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Homeland Security Task Force.
