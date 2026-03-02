79°
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts

By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department asked the public for assistance in identifying several people wanted for questioning in relation to thefts in the area. 

The department said two men are wanted for questioning in relation to a theft at a Dollar General in Ponchatoula. 

Officers are also searching for two women suspected of stealing from Bohning's Supermarket. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 985-386-6548. 

