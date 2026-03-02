79°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department asked the public for assistance in identifying several people wanted for questioning in relation to thefts in the area.
The department said two men are wanted for questioning in relation to a theft at a Dollar General in Ponchatoula.
Officers are also searching for two women suspected of stealing from Bohning's Supermarket.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 985-386-6548.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosting 5th annual Crimson River 5K/10K...
-
BRPD arrests woman in connection with 2023 murder on North Boulevard
-
Funeral arrangements announced for former LSU, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee
-
Gov. Jeff Landry announces six-month extension of National Guard's deployment in New...
-
'Sinners' takes top prize at Actor Awards, setting up Oscar showdown with...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman