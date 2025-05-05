Ponchatoula man accused of child porn charges in Tangipahoa Parish, South Carolina arrested

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested as a fugitive from South Carolina.

Tangipahoa Parish deputies said that 27-year-old Herman Landry IV was arrested Friday on 28 counts of pornography involving juveniles from Ponchatoula, as well as three outstanding child porn warrants from Jasper County, South Carolina.

Landry was arrested after deputies began investigating the upload of child porn to social media. Deputies said that Landry, who had recently moved to Ponchatoula, was behind the uploads and was "operating under several profiles on the same platform."

It was eventually learned that Jasper County Sheriff's Office was investigating one of the profiles, deputies said.

Landry was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and will eventually be extradited to South Carolina to face those charges as well, deputies added.