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Ponchatoula four-wheeler citations prompt public safety reminder from police chief
PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson reminded residents about four-wheeler safety on Monday following the citation of two four-wheeler drivers near East Oak Street.
According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, on Friday around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of two four-wheelers being operated carelessly.
Following a traffic stop, the drivers, ages 26 and 27, were issued citations for off-road vehicles and permits for use on shoulders and highways, with both four-wheelers being towed.
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On Monday, Chier Layrisson reminded citizens that four-wheelers were not allowed on roadways in a post on social media.
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