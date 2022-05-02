73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police trying to identify person connected to stabbing on LSU campus before Garth Brooks concert

45 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, May 02 2022 May 2, 2022 May 02, 2022 10:41 PM May 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual connected to a stabbing that happened on LSU's campus Saturday. 

LSU Police Department sent an alert around 4 p.m. Saturday for people to avoid the South Stadium area and remain vigilant. An hour later, campus returned to normal operations. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days