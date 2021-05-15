Latest Weather Blog
Police: Tiger spotted in Houston safely captured, brought to animal shelter
HOUSTON, Tx. - A tiger seen wandering the suburbs has been found unharmed, police say.
The Houston Police Department announced in a Saturday tweet that the tiger was transported to BARC, a Houston animal shelter. A media briefing on the tiger will be held around 9 p.m. at the shelter.
UPDATE on “The Tiger”:— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2021
We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed.
The ?? has safely arrived @BARC_Houston where a media briefing will be held about 9 p.m. at BARC at 2700 Evella. #hounews pic.twitter.com/yNLF0bPsbb
The wild animal was first seen May 9, around 8 p.m. in a west Houston subdivision near the Highway 6 and Memorial area.
KTRK said local authorities were summoned, but by the time they arrived, the tiger was gone. Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was taken into custody by authorities after being identified as the tiger's owner on May 10.
