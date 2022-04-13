Latest Weather Blog
Police shut down I-10 in Iberville Parish Wednesday to clear hazmat crash
GROSSE TETE - Law enforcement in Iberville Parish closed I-10 Wednesday to remove an overturned tanker truck carrying hazardous materials.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck was carrying acrylic acid and that it sprung a small leak after the crash around 4 a.m. near Grosse Tete.
Louisiana State Police said the eastbound side of the interstate was closed shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday so crews from outside the state could help clear the wreck. The eastbound side was closed off between I-49 and the crash scene.
Police said removing the truck would be an "extended recovery process."
— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 13, 2022
At approximately 11:00 a.m. I-10 eastbound at I-49 will be closed due to an overturned tanker on I-10 eastbound at milepost 139 (Grosse Tete) that contains hazardous materials…https://t.co/pfIo7Y6lY4 pic.twitter.com/5VYIrLrCjV
