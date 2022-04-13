82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police shut down I-10 in Iberville Parish Wednesday to clear hazmat crash

3 hours 55 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 11:19 AM April 13, 2022 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GROSSE TETE - Law enforcement in Iberville Parish closed I-10 Wednesday to remove an overturned tanker truck carrying hazardous materials.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck was carrying acrylic acid and that it sprung a small leak after the crash around 4 a.m. near Grosse Tete. 

Louisiana State Police said the eastbound side of the interstate was closed shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday so crews from outside the state could help clear the wreck. The eastbound side was closed off between I-49 and the crash scene.

Police said removing the truck would be an "extended recovery process."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days