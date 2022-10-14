Police shortage means shorter Carnival parade routes in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – A short-staffed NOPD means shorter Carnival parade routes for 2023.

That was the message the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council sent Thursday night. The reason is a lack of officers to line the routes.

Parade routes were shortened for 2022, also because of a lack of NOPD manpower. At the time, city leaders said the changes were not permanent, and many krewes were excited to finally roll after COVID-19 canceled Carnival 2021.

“We’re very aware, the city is very aware, that it affects all of us individual parading krewes differently,” James Reiss, an official with the Krewe of Rex said during Thursday’s meeting, The Times-Picayune reported.

Mardi Gras Day 2023 is Feb. 21.