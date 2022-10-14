86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police shortage means shorter Carnival parade routes in New Orleans

44 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, October 14 2022 Oct 14, 2022 October 14, 2022 3:11 PM October 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

NEW ORLEANS – A short-staffed NOPD means shorter Carnival parade routes for 2023.

That was the message the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council sent Thursday night. The reason is a lack of officers to line the routes.

Parade routes were shortened for 2022, also because of a lack of NOPD manpower. At the time, city leaders said the changes were not permanent, and many krewes were excited to finally roll after COVID-19 canceled Carnival 2021.

“We’re very aware, the city is very aware, that it affects all of us individual parading krewes differently,” James Reiss, an official with the Krewe of Rex said during Thursday’s meeting, The Times-Picayune reported.

Trending News

Mardi Gras Day 2023 is Feb. 21.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days