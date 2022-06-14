82°
Police: Several males detained after leading police pursuit in stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Police have detained several males after they led a police pursuit driving a stolen vehicle.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the chase went from Old Hammond to Corporate Boulevard. The car eventually stopped, at which point all passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody.
No further information was available.
