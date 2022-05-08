91°
Police searching for missing man last seen in Addis
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Addis early Saturday morning.
The Addis Police Department said 61-year-old Ernest Wheeler was last seen in Addis around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He is 6'11" and 207 lbs, and he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
Police said Wheeler is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ernest Wheeler should call 911.
