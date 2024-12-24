63°
Police searching for man wanted for molestation of a juvenile

By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles as well as molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior. 

Daryn Lathers, 27, is being sought by the Denham Springs Police Department. He is wanted for indecent behavior with juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and three counts of cruelty to juveniles. 

Anyone with information about Lathers' whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

