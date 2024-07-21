Police searching for man accused of domestic violence

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for domestic violence charges.

Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for 37-year-old Jeremy Jackson, who is wanted on two counts of domestic abuse battery — one involving a serious bodily injury to the victim.

Parish records show Jackson was previously arrested on drug charges, but documents do not show any violent offenses.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts can call (225) 344-7867.