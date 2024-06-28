91°
Police searching for identity of alleged car burglar
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for the identity of an alleged car burglar.
Police posted the picture above and said the pictured person is believed to be connected to a vehicle burglary that happened on June 22 on Corporate Boulevard. A firearm was also stolen.
Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
