Police searching for burglars who held woman at gunpoint while ransacking her Zachary home
ZACHARY - Police officers are searching for two men who held a woman at gunpoint while ransacking her Zachary home.
The Zachary Police Department said two masked men broke into a home on Buffalo Hallow Court. Inside, they held a woman at gunpoint while the suspects stole from and ransacked the home. The victim was not injured, and police believe the two subjects fled the scene in a stolen white Honda CRV.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.
