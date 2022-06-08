93°
Police searching for Baton Rouge man who's been missing for weeks
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man who hasn't been seen or heard from in weeks.
Maurice Tucker, 33, was last seen in the area of Osceola Street on May 25.
Tucker is described as being 5'6 and weighing 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen driving a red Kia Spectra with Louisiana license plate #779FCG.
Anyone with information on Tucker's whereabouts should contact police at (225) 389-2000.
