Police searching for answers in shooting Saturday at LSU Law Center

BATON ROUGE - Blocks away from Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, LSU police were called to a report of shots fired at the LSU Law Center. When they arrived, police found a damaged car and bullet casings, but days later, detectives are still putting together what might have happened.

During the LSU vs. Florida football game Saturday night, just before 8 p.m., police say a fight escalated to a shooting near Highland Road and Veterans Drive.

"A car did sustain damage, but by the grace of God, no one was injured during that incident," Cpl. Saundra Watts said.

When officers arrived, they say two men got in a fight and detained two, though detectives discovered later they were not responsible for the shooting.

As the investigation continued, there were questions about whether a potential shooting victim might have gone to an area hospital, but police say they couldn't find anyone who was connected.

"We have to learn how to be able to handle ourselves more appropriately when we get into situations with others who may have a difference of opinion, who may say things that we may not necessarily agree with," Watts said. "The answer to the question is not to start shooting."

Sources said campus cameras did pick up video of potential suspects, but police are working to determine who they are.

"We have cameras around campus, we have lighting that we continue to add to and augment, and we will continue to make an effort," Matt Lee, LSU interim president, said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

"An innocent bystander could have been struck and killed, and then your life changes dramatically, not just for the shooter but for that family as well," Watts said.