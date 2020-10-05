Police search for missing 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer's, dementia

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 70-year-old who disappeared Monday morning.

BRPD says Evelyn Fontenot was last seen walking in the 1100 block of Millburn Drive around 4:20 a.m. Officers believe she suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt and black hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 225-389-2000.