Police search for missing 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer's, dementia
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 70-year-old who disappeared Monday morning.
BRPD says Evelyn Fontenot was last seen walking in the 1100 block of Millburn Drive around 4:20 a.m. Officers believe she suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.
She was wearing a black sweatshirt and black hoodie.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 225-389-2000.
