Police search for missing 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer's, dementia

1 hour 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 11:21 AM October 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 70-year-old who disappeared Monday morning.

BRPD says Evelyn Fontenot was last seen walking in the 1100 block of Millburn Drive around 4:20 a.m. Officers believe she suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt and black hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 225-389-2000.

